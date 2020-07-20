Manhattan First Responders hold Battle of the Badges blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s 17th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicked off on Monday.

The two-day event serves as some friendly competition between the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS and the Riley County Police Department. After giving blood, donors can cast a ballot for their favorite agency, and whoever has the most votes wins a trophy -- and bragging rights.

Blood donation is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals see a serious decrease in their blood stores.

