Lenexa man killed in fiery crash Sunday in Clay County

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Clay County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday on US-24 highway, about 10 miles west of Clay Center.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2018 Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicle was eastbound on US-24 when it left the roadway and entered the north ditch. The Jeep then struck a farm access drive and a tree before coming to rest on its driver’s side. The SUV then became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as Wesley E. Alexander, 63, of Lenexa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Alexander, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

