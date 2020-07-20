Kelly, KDOT break ground on T-Works Transportation Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly joined Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and other local officials to break ground for the T-Works transportation project that will widen US 50 into a four-lane expressway.

The project was delayed in 2016 due to transfers from the state highway fund. The lane addition will span from Road E-5 to half a mile east of Road F in Lyon County; this stretch of highway sees the most truck traffic of any two-lane highway in Kansas.

The project, which is expected to cost about $8 million, was introduced nine years ago and community members have long advocated about the importance of its completion.

