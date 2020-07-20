Jackson County sheriff’s deputy credited with saving man’s life

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a man’s life Saturday night after a vehicle fell on the individual near Hoyt.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence at 13027 134th Road Saturday after receiving a 911 call that a car had fallen on the caller’s father, who was stuck beneath the vehicle.

Morse said family members attempted to free the man, but were unable to do so.

Morse said sheriff’s deputies received a report that the man “was barely breathing due to the weight of the car on his chest.”

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Ballenger arrived on scene and was able to use a jack to lift the vehicle off the victim, Morse said.

The Hoyt and Mayetta fire departments along with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene, as did the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Morse said the victim was transported by Jackson County Emergency Medical Service to a Topeka hospital and has since been released.

“The outcome of this incident could have turned very tragic,” Morse said in a news release. “I am very appreciative of Deputy Ballenger’s quick thinking and the calmness he brought to a very tense situation.

“Deputy Ballenger was able to provide life-saving instructions to those on the scene, communicate with the victim at the same time, and rescue the victim from death. Deputy Ballenger is an example of the brave men and women of the sheriff’s office who put their lives on the line each and every day for their community.”

