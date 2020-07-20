Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly to sign executive order to delay reopening Kansas schools

(WKYT News)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly will sign two executive orders Monday related to the upcoming school year. The governor will hold a press conference on the orders at 4 p.m. in Topeka. Watch the news conference HERE.

The first order pushes the start of public schools until after Labor Day. Her hope is that Kansas will have three more weeks to see a decrease in the COVID-19 and the effects of a statewide mask order. It also gives school districts extra time to buy necessary supplies to safely reopen schools.

The second order will make recommendations approved by the Kansas Board of Education mandatory guidelines that all school districts must follow.

Last week, the governor said this will include things like mask requirements, sanitizing, and temperature checks.

In June, the Kansas legislature voted to limit the governor’s emergency powers, including her ability to close schools. Therefore, these two orders must be approved by the state board of education.

Senate President Susan Wagle wants the board to reject the orders, saying, “It is my hope when the board contemplates this decision. They are taking into consideration that one size doesn’t fit all.”

As of Friday, at least seven of the board’s ten members said they were undecided on how to vote.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to board members again today. Most of said they are weighing the public health risk while considering guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics - which recommends students go back to class. The members said they were also waiting to see the text of the governor’s order and hear from superintendents.

The KSBOE is planning to meet about the governor’s orders on Wednesday. A 24-hour public comment will be held once the executive orders are released.

