Flint Hills Mall in Emporia holds reopening event on Sunday

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more stores opening their doors in recent weeks after they’d been closed by the coronavirus, Flint Hills Mall in Emporia held a celebration on Sunday to welcome back the community.

KVOE Radio reports the parking lot was full for the event, which featured free snow cones; a dunk tank; games and activities for children; and music from local band the Box Turtles. Several mall businesses had sales for the event.

The mall is located at 1632 Industrial Road in Emporia.

Flint Hills Mall manager Clarence Frye tells KVOE that traffic had been down considerably during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, after Gov. Laura Kelly began her reopening plan in May, stores have been slowly, yet steadily reopening.

Frye says it is great to see people inside the mall once again, and at this time, the only business they’re still waiting to reopen is the B&B movie theater.

In preparation for its reopening, the mall has stepped up practices to combat COVID-19 including strongly encouraging wearing masks; social distancing; and cleaning personnel stepping up disinfectant procedures.

Frye adds many mall stores also have their own cleaning procedures within their businesses, adding an extra layer of sanitation for the safety of all customers.

You can find more information on Flint Hills Mall, including hours of operation and COVID-19 mitigation protocols, by visiting Flinthillsmall.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.