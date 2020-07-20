Emporia Nursing Facility sees COVID-19 cluster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County is reporting several new cases linked to an Emporia nursing facility.

KVOE Radio reports 12 residednts and six employees of Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center recently tested positive for COVID-19. Nursing home officials told KVOE all are asymptomatic, but the positive residents were transferred to a dedicated COVID unit in Merriam to help stop the spread.

Lyon County has had 550 positive COVID-19 cases, with 504 of those listed as recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.