Wet weather, heat relief on the way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will get some heat relief, along with plentiful amounts of rain over the next few days.

A cold front will stall out over the area today, bringing high temperatures back into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.

Isolated to scattered storms will develop this afternoon and into the evening along the front with storms becoming more widespread overnight.

Occasional showers and storms will continue throughout the day Monday. With a cloudy sky, high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s.

The overall threat of severe weather is low for today and tomorrow, though a few of the stronger storms may produce brief gusty winds and small hail.

Showers and storms will linger Tuesday morning before we dry out for the afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts between now and Tuesday will likely exceed one inch for most areas with locally higher amounts possible with some of the heavier thunderstorms.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Monday: Occasional showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 71 Scattered storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

