Temple Beth Sholom hosts drive up Blintze Brunch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temple Beth Sholom hosted its 55th annual Blintze Brunch through curbside pickup Sunday after rescheduling to protect the health of those in the synagogue and the community.

The brunch, which in previous years included live music, a silent auction and bake sale was limited to advanced orders of traditional Jewish foods in order to limit interaction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event marked the return to the building for the first time in several months for many of the congregation since the synagogue began hosting virtual services in March.

About 30 volunteers teamed up to transform the event hall to an assembly line to prepare the nearly 500 meals members of the community and organize curbside service.

“This is the first time in a number of months that Temple members have been working together in the building with obviously distance and masks and gloves in preparation of the event,” Board Member Alan Wisman said.

The brunch, which is the synagogue’s largest annual fundraiser, had been rescheduled several times before moving to becoming a take-home only event.

“On the one hand it’s enjoyable to see our Temple members here but on the other hand you realize this is pretty different obviously, this is an event we need to do it’s important people are safe and we wanted to make sure the food was prepared safe.”

Volunteer Sarah Roth, who baked several loaves of bread for the event, said she was excited knowing people could still enjoy the meals at home.

“Just working together as a temple to make this event happen we start in January and it takes until now to make it happen and so it’s not one person that does this event it’s the community as a whole.”

Floor Manager Todd Gordon said knowing people would be looking forward to the dishes was motivation to host the event in the smoothest way possible.

“The fact that we had the food made and knew people were expecting us made us think we had to figure out how to do it.”

Gordon added the event was also the opportunity to catch up with other congregation members he hadn’t seen in months.

“You get a certain amount of shmooze time over even if it’s just a ‘how you doing’ that kind of conversation even just that people miss at this point.”

Tim Lockett who bought some meals for pick up said he appreciated the respect the synagogue gave towards community health so that the food could still be enjoyed.

“I’m glad that they took the time and made some good decisions on getting people in and out of here very efficiently so we could still support the synagogue and enjoy the food.”

Wisman said he hopes the Blintz Brunch can be held in its fullest capacity next year but said he believes the congregation will persevere through any change.

“The congregation’s been around since the turn of the century and we’ve dealt with lots of different activities and changes and we’ll deal with this too.”

The money raised by the Blintz Brunch will go towards religious education within the synagogue and other Temple programs.

