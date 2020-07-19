Advertisement

Shots fired at Reno County deputies during standoff

By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday evening update: One man is in custody after shooting at deputies during a standoff in Reno County.

Sheriff Darrian Campbell said the incident started as a domestic dispute call Friday night between a husband and wife.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the woman and provided her shelter away from the house. At that time, they could not locate the man involved.

“About 11 o’clock, we received a call from the female half saying she was getting calls, suicidal remarks from him. We went to initiate contact with him,” said Sheriff Campbell.

The dispute continued overnight and started again Saturday morning between the couple over the phone.

When deputies arrived at the home around noon, the man was standing in the road and fired shots toward deputies. He then ran back into the home.

“At that point, we began negotiations. Negotiations lasted pretty much all afternoon. Then he came outside the house, fired another shot. Again, negotiations,” said the sheriff.

Campbell said multiple agencies were called to the scene. They were able to take the man into custody around 5 p.m. and no one was hurt.

Saturday afternoon:

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the area are working standoff east of Hutchinson.

The sheriff’s office said the situation is a continuation of a domestic dispute overnight which started again this morning over the phone between a husband and wife.

Deputies attempted to talk to the man and say he came out of the residence and fired a weapon towards them. The responding deputies heard bullet land next to their patrol unit.

Negotiations are currently underway, no one is hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the man is currently isolated inside a single-family home in the county.

*****************UPDATE******************** Around 2000 on the 17th of July, Justin Kidd was involved in a domestic...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 18, 2020

