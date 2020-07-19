Rain and storms likely Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be a wet start to the week with scattered showers and storms likely Monday.

Morning temperatures will start out in the low 70s Monday. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with the clouds and rain in the area.

It will not rain constantly, but occasional showers and storms will be possible at any point in the day. A few storms during the afternoon could be strong with isolated hail and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday night and into Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts are likely to range from 1 to 2 inches by the time the rain ends.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s for the start of the week, but the heat will eventually return as a dry weather pattern develops from Thursday and into next weekend. High temperatures will make it back into the lower 90s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 84.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 70

Tue: High: 87 Low: 71 Scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 74 Sunny.

