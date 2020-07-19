Advertisement

Kansas Shrine Bowl held with Covid-19 precautions

By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl brought sports back to Kansas and introduced new safety procedures.

Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are just a few of the precautions that the Kansas Shrine Bowl took to ensure the health of it’s two thousand players, coaches and fans.

Every year the Kansas shrine bowl brings high school football players and their families from around the state together, but this year - it kicked off during the covid-19 pandemic.

“As this thing approached a little closer and closer, we looked at the maximum numbers that we could have in mass gatherings, team sizes and those kinds of things”

The Shawnee County Health Department worked with the shrine bowl administration to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“Everything that we’ve been doing to prepare for the shrine bowl has been going on for about eight to twelve weeks now. We’ve been watching this date to see if it was going to work, the restrictions that were popping up, the data that’s coming at us, and we’re working with health professionals at the state and county level.”

Fans were greeted by multiple precautions at the entrance gate.

“You see the temperature checks as you’re walking in to make sure nobody is running a fever when they’re coming in here and they’re wearing a mask under the Shawnee county guidance.”

Once they reach their seats, attendees were required to social distance.

Several fans didn’t seem to mind the extra precautions.

“It wasn’t too bad, they checked our temperature, we didn’t stand out there for too long.”

“For a big group like this.. we were told that there were two thousand tickets sold so I think doing all of the precautions like that was definitely necessary.”

