Kansas ranks in bottom half of states needing most loans due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows Kansas ranking in the bottom half of states needing the most loans due to COVID-19.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study showing which states residents need loans the most due to COVID-19 and Kansas ranks number 40, meaning Kansans are needing fewer loans due to the pandemic than most other states.

The personal finance website says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key metrics that combine internal credit report data with data on Google search increases for three loan-related terms.

According to WalletHub the states needing the most loans are as follows:

New York Maryland Illinois Virginia Indiana Minnesota Washington Alabama Kentucky North Carolina

The study shows the states that need the least amount of loans are as follows:

Vermont Rhode Island Wyoming North Dakota Delaware Montana Idaho Maine New Hampshire Nebraska

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranks 14 in the loan search interest index, 42 in the payday loans search interest index, 47 in the home equity loan search interest index and 34 in the change in average inquiry count.

To see where other states fall or to read more on the study visit WalletHub.com.

