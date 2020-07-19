Kansans save an average of over $340 by skipping after-work drinks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are saving an average of over $340 by skipping after-work drinks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DrugAbuse.com says Kansans are saving an average of $342 by skipping after-work drinks as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. The American Addiction Centers resource says it surveyed 3,000 workers asking how much they have saved by not attending after-work drinks during lockdowns and overall Americans saved $480 each since stay at home orders began, the equivalent of 90 beers.

The addiction specialists say broken down across the country, Kentuckians are saving the most, an average of over $922 while those from Louisiana and New Mexico are only saving about $45.

DrugAbuse.com says the research also found that 10% of employees are still bonding with colleagues via video call by attending virtual drinks hosted by coworkers during the pandemic.

Lockdown also seems to be helping ease hangovers according to the study, 37% of respondents say hangovers are much easier to deal with during stay at home orders and 15% even admit they have had more hangovers at home than before the lockdown started.

“Enjoying a drink or two virtually with colleagues can be a bonding activity, but its important to be mindful of alcohol intake if these activities occur frequently,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer for American Addiction Centers. “Alcohol use disorder is much more common than people realize. The most recent SAMHSA stats state that nearly 140 million Americans currently drink alcohol, and it’s also the number one reason that people seek treatment at American Addiction Centers. To evaluate if you or a loved one may have problematic drinking, there is a free online assessment. We encourage you to reach out for help. There is treatment for alcohol use disorder, but if untreated, it will get worse.”

To find out how much other states saved or to read the full study visit DrugAbuse.com.

