Advertisement

Kansans save an average of over $340 by skipping after-work drinks

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are saving an average of over $340 by skipping after-work drinks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DrugAbuse.com says Kansans are saving an average of $342 by skipping after-work drinks as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. The American Addiction Centers resource says it surveyed 3,000 workers asking how much they have saved by not attending after-work drinks during lockdowns and overall Americans saved $480 each since stay at home orders began, the equivalent of 90 beers.

The addiction specialists say broken down across the country, Kentuckians are saving the most, an average of over $922 while those from Louisiana and New Mexico are only saving about $45.

DrugAbuse.com says the research also found that 10% of employees are still bonding with colleagues via video call by attending virtual drinks hosted by coworkers during the pandemic.

Lockdown also seems to be helping ease hangovers according to the study, 37% of respondents say hangovers are much easier to deal with during stay at home orders and 15% even admit they have had more hangovers at home than before the lockdown started.

“Enjoying a drink or two virtually with colleagues can be a bonding activity, but its important to be mindful of alcohol intake if these activities occur frequently,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer for American Addiction Centers. “Alcohol use disorder is much more common than people realize. The most recent SAMHSA stats state that nearly 140 million Americans currently drink alcohol, and it’s also the number one reason that people seek treatment at American Addiction Centers. To evaluate if you or a loved one may have problematic drinking, there is a free online assessment. We encourage you to reach out for help. There is treatment for alcohol use disorder, but if untreated, it will get worse.”

To find out how much other states saved or to read the full study visit DrugAbuse.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs rookies report for training camp unlike any other

Updated: 43 minutes ago
This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University.Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

News

Shawnee Co. DA responds to Watkins’ motion to remove him from case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed a response in court after Rep. Steve Watkins filed a motion to have him removed from his voter fraud case.

News

Kansas COVID-19 cases above 23K amid debate over schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another surge in coronavirus cases has pushed the number reported in Kansas during the pandemic past 23,000 and reported COVD-19-related deaths past 300.

Local

Shawnee Co. acquires ownership of Great Overland Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County Commissioners voted to accept ownership of Great Overland Station in North Topeka on Monday.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Several rounds of storms to begin the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Unsettled start to the week

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly to sign executive order to delay reopening Kansas schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly will sign two executive orders related to the upcoming school year on Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies chase man hauling a skid steer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Burlingame man is facing a slew of charges after leading authorities on a chase with a stolen truck hauling a skid steer.

News

Jackson County sheriff’s deputy credited with saving man’s life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Jackson County sheriff's deputy is being credited with saving a man's life after a vehicle fell on the individual Saturday night near Hoyt.

News

Woman recovering after UTV wreck Friday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman is recovering in the hospital after an UTV accident Friday night.

News

Nearly 175 Evergy customers without power Monday morning north of Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
About 175 Evergy customers just north of Topeka are without power mid-morning Monday after a storm moved through the area.

News

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away.