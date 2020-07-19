Advertisement

Health experts answer your questions on COVID-19 numbers, mask effectiveness

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to COVID-19, social media can help in keeping the public informed, but also can be detrimental, with the fast spread of misinformation. While doctors learn more about the virus as the pandemic progresses, they do have solid answers for commonly-asked questions.

Among the questions many of you have are clarification on what is considered a COVID-19 death and an explainer for why we’re seeing cases spiking if masks have now been required for weeks.

Question: Are COVID-19 death numbers exaggerated?

Answer: KDHE says death counts include: a person whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death in addition to having either 1) confirmatory laboratory evidence, 2) presumptive laboratory evidence with compatible symptoms or epidemiologic evidence, or 3) no laboratory testing for COVID-19 in a person with COVID-19 compatible symptoms and epidemiologic evidence (i.e. epidemiologic linkage).

KDHE also says, if a physician lists COVID-19 as a cause of death and there is no laboratory result they confirm with the attending physician to verify the COVID-19 was the cause or contributed to the death.

For example, if someone is in something like a car accident and later tests positive for COVID-19. Would that be considered a COVID-19 death? That answer is “no.” However, if, for example the driver suffered a medical condition or an episode connected to the virus that caused them to crash, KDHE says the attending physician would determine if COVID-19 was the leading or major contributing factor of the patient’s death.

One recent email to Eyewitness News posed the question about mask effectiveness, wondering why cases have only shot up since the mandate from Sedgwick County went into effect.

Doctors say we won’t see the impact of what’s happening now until two weeks down the road. We’re one week into Sedgwick County’s mask mandate that went into effect last Friday (July 10). Health experts across the state, nation and beyond continue to say that masks do help in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Another question some have asked concerns mosquitoes, wondering if the pesky insect is capable of spreading COVID-19. Kansas State University Research and the World Health Organization say that’s a big “no.” While mosquitoes are known for being disease spreaders, you cannot catch COVID-19 from a mosquito bite.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

Latest News

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

National

GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Top Republicans in Congress are expected to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on the next COVID-19 aid package.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.