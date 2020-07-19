Advertisement

Gray County deputy who was shot released from hospital, KBI release details on what lead up to shooting

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
CIMARRON, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: July 19, 2020 3:30 p.m. - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released details on an officer involved shooting that occurred this weekend.

Late Friday night (July 17), Gray County deputies responded to a domestic call in a home in Cimarron. When they arrived, two people were exiting the home and after being questioned, deputies “became concerned for the safety” of the homeowner who was still inside.

The homeowner was identified as Kevin Trahern, 49. Deputies eventually entered the home through the back door, when one officer was heading towards the basement, Trahern fired shots through the basement door, hitting him three times. The officer returned fire and all deputies retreated.

The officer who was injured had been shot in the legs and foot. He was then transported to Western Plains Regional Hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries and was released.

A standoff then occurred and multiple agencies, including KBI, were called in to assist. The standoff lead into Saturday, when officers were able to enter the residence and found Tahern dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Update: 5:45 p.m. - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says there is no longer a threat following a standoff in Gray County.

The KBI says a deputy was shot over while responding to a domestic dispute at a Cimarron residence. The deputy is now recovering at the Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The KBI says around one 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement made entry into the Cimarron home and located a male suspect dead inside the residence.

The KBI is investigating and we have crime scene and KBI agents there now.

11:01 a.m.

A Gray County Sheriff’s deputy is now stable after being shot in the legs Saturday night.

Undersheriff, Jeff Sharp, says the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in Cimarron.

According to Sharp, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance, when they encountered a woman who was leaving the residence.

The woman told deputies there was a man inside trying to hurt himself. When officers entered the house, the man fired shots through the walls. That’s when the deputy got shot in the legs.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and Dodge City Police.

At this time the suspect remains barricaded in the home.

The officer hurt has not been identified.

We have a crew on the way to gather more information.

