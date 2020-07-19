Company donates 7,000 masks to Pittsburg State University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a generous donation, Pittsburg State University students will be ready to take on the fall semester safely.

Mpix, a photo lab and division of Pittsburg-based Miller’s Professional Imaging is donating 7,000 custom-made masks to the university.

The masks will be branded with PSU designs and are made of a non-woven material to allow for greater protection.

Miller’s president and CEO, Todd Coleman said, “Pittsburg State University has a special place in our hearts here at Miller’s. Many of our staff are PSU alumni, including my father, and my oldest daughter is a current student.”

He continued saying, “I applaud President Scott and PSU’s leadership for prioritizing the safety of our students and community. We’re happy to lend a helping hand to make sure the university can open as safely as possible.”

Mpix has also made more than 5,000 masks that they’ve donated to assist local businesses.

