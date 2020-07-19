Advertisement

Company donates 7,000 masks to Pittsburg State University

Mpix donates 7,000 masks to Pittsburg State University
Mpix donates 7,000 masks to Pittsburg State University(Pittsburg State University)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a generous donation, Pittsburg State University students will be ready to take on the fall semester safely.

Mpix, a photo lab and division of Pittsburg-based Miller’s Professional Imaging is donating 7,000 custom-made masks to the university.

The masks will be branded with PSU designs and are made of a non-woven material to allow for greater protection.

Miller’s president and CEO, Todd Coleman said, “Pittsburg State University has a special place in our hearts here at Miller’s. Many of our staff are PSU alumni, including my father, and my oldest daughter is a current student.”

He continued saying, “I applaud President Scott and PSU’s leadership for prioritizing the safety of our students and community. We’re happy to lend a helping hand to make sure the university can open as safely as possible.”

Mpix has also made more than 5,000 masks that they’ve donated to assist local businesses. 

