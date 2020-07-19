87th annual Fiesta Mexicana kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 87th annual Fiesta Mexicana festival kicked off tonight, Saturday, June 18, in a different way this year due to COVID-19.

Our Lady of Guadalupe church held a Taste of Fiesta drive-by donation drop off. It was an alternative way to continue the large festival that they normally have every year. Several people drove by the church to make donations, along with waving by, and even surrounding neighbors enjoyed the live entertainment -- just as if you were at the festival. The fiesta planners say even though this year did not turn out the way they planned -- they appreciate the support.

“Fiesta means a lot to this community,” says Alicia Guerrero-Chavez, organizer of Taste of Fiesta. “This is only the third time in its history that we’ve had to cancel. Just the spirit of fiesta, knowing that we can have that whether we have the carnival rides and the tents is amazing. And to know people are willing to come out and still support the school it just means everything.”

All donations go to Holy Family Catholic School. Fiesta planners say if you were unable to drive by, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

