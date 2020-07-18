Topeka City Hall hosts Bridge the Blue rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 30 people brought flags and signs in support of police for a nationwide rally at city halls across the country called, “Bridge the Blue.”

Rally-goers brought signs and posters with hashtag silent no more and back the blue on them.

Ron Gish led the event as the rally captain at Topeka city hall. His daughter sang the national anthem to kick start his speech.

He said, "I think what's happening right now, they don't believe that the public understands the risk they take every day when they put on that uniform, they put on that badge and a gun they have to wear on duty because it is so violent. They walk out and they don't know what they're going up against."

According to Bridge the Blue, 86% of officers say their jobs are harder due to public perception and 93% expressed concerns about their own personal safety.

Gish said Topeka’s a community that others can look at in a positive way.

“I think Topeka, and I’ll say this, has been a great model. It’s been so peaceful, I think people have done a really good job saying what they believe and voicing their side and their ideas and it’s remained pretty peaceful.”

Troy Skeen founded Bridge the Blue in 2017. The website says it was founded for one sole purpose, To Make America Safe Again.

