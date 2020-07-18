Overland Park among least stressed cities in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park is among the least stressed cities in the United States.

A recent WalletHub study shows Overland Park is among one of the least stressed cities in the nation. The personal finance website says nearly 40% of Americans are experiencing significant stress due to COVID-19, which is why it released its report on 2020′s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.

WalletHub says to determine where Americans cope best with stress it compared over 180 cities across 42 different key components and the data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.

WalletHub says among the most stressed cities are:

Cleveland, OH Detriot, MI Birmingham, AL Gulfport, MS Newark, NJ Baltimore, MD New Orleans, LA St. Louis, MO Mobile, AL Jackson, MS

WalletHub says the least stressed cities in the U.S. seem to be:

Lincoln, NE Boise, ID Sioux Falls, SD Fargo, ND Overland Park, KS Bismarck, ND Madison, WI South Burlington, VT Fremont, CA Billings, MT

WalletHub says Wichita also made its list as the 62nd most stressed city in the U.S. and Kansas City, MO, came in as the 64th most stressed city.

The study shows that Overland Park ranks second with the highest median credit score, third with the lowest poverty rate, third with most affordable housing and fifth with the highest average hours of sleep per night.

To read more on the study or see where other cities fall visit WalletHub.com.

