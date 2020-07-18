Advertisement

Kaw 173 - JC to KC a journey on the Kansas River

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Showcasing communities along the Kansas River Water Trail, the Friends of the Kaw, are on day two of nine on the JC to KC Kaw 173, trip following all 173 miles of the Kansas River.

Starting in Junction City on Friday, the group of six, made their way along the Kansas river, stopping to camp overnight on a sandbar between Junction City and Ogden.

Saturday morning they met community members at the Ogden boat ramp and added one more person to their group for the first of five public paddles.

The group arrived at the Fairmont boat ramp in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, stopping to replenish their food and water supplies

Before launching on the final segment of the day, the group talked with community members about the importance of the Kansas River to all the communities who rely on the Kansas River for more than recreation.

“The Kansas River is a drinking water source for over 800-thousand Kansans and that’s the biggest reason why we work so hard to protect it.” Friends of the Kaw, Kansas Riverkeeper, Dawn Buehler says.

On Sunday the group will land in St. George at 11:30, for refreshments, and pizza, before starting the second public paddle section of their journey. Information on the JC to KC -KAW 173 can be found at KansasRiver.org.

Public paddle dates include the following segments of the Kansas River:

-Sunday, July 19, 2020: St. George Boat Ramp to Wamego; launch at 12:30 P.M.

-Thursday, July 23, 2020: Lecompton boat ramp to Lawrence Riverfront Park launch around 8:30 A.M

-Friday, July 24, 2020: The group will pass the Eudora area around 10:00 A.M., however they will not stop at the Eudora Ramp, so you’ll need to launch yourself from there on the Wakarusa which flows into the Kaw, and join the group for a paddle to DeSoto!

-Friday, July 24, 2020: paddle from DeSoto to Cedar Creek, we will launch around 2:30 P.M.

Community chat opportunities will be as follows:

-Sunday, July 19, 2020: at St. George Boat Ramp at 11:30 A.M.

-Wednesday, July 22, 2020: at Kaw State Park Boat Ramp in Topeka at 8:30 A.M.

-Thursday, July 23, 2020: at Lawrence 8th Street Ramp at 12:30 P.M.

-Friday, July 24, 2020: at DeSoto Boat Ramp at 1:30 PM for a Community Visit.

-Saturday, July 25, 2020: Arrive at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas at 3:30 P.M. for a quick toast celebrating completion of the trek.

You can find a map for the Kansas River access points on kansasriver.org as well.

