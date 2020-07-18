Kansas ranks in top half of states as least energy expensive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks 23rd in states that are the least energy expensive.

WalletHub says with July tending to be the hottest month which burns through wallets with higher than usual power bills which is why it has conducted a study of the states that are the most and least energy expensive.

The personal finance website says it compared the total monthly energy bill from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and used a special formula accounting for energy types such as electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

The study shows that the total average energy cost in Kansas is $275 per month, the total monthly electricity cost is $140, the total monthly natural gas cost is $51, the total monthly motor fuel cost is $84 and the total monthly home heating oil cost is $0.

To see where other states ranked or learn more about the study visit WalletHub.com.

