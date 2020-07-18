Broadband access among teachers top remote learning challenges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A K-State study finds the top challenges of Kansas K-12 teachers with the COVID-19 and broadband access is among them.

Kansas State University says a survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at its College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12 teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University says over 800 teachers in rural, urban and suburban school districts throughout the state participated in the project, “Access, Engagement and Resilience During COVID-19 Remote Learning,” and questions centered around key areas such as technology and access, student and parent engagement, educator resiliency and social-emotional well-being.

The researchers say the purpose of the study was to identify meaningful data for district administrators and policymakers for school reopening while informing K-State’s teacher preparation program. They say the survey was sent out in May, about two months into the pandemic.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the K-State College of Education, says Kansas schools were first in the nation to announce closure due to the pandemic, which opened the door for substantive inquiry.

“Ten days. That’s how much time teachers and administrators had to move our state’s half-million students to online instruction,” Mercer said. “At the same time this immense transition was occurring, teachers themselves were dealing with uncertainties in their personal lives. Bottom line? Teachers need support.”

Mercer says the findings revealed a myriad of strengths and weaknesses and identified universal needs for students’ social-emotional well-being, which was the teachers’ top concern, broadband access, which was deemed a dire need by teachers, educator well-being and strengthening engagement in diverse learning environments.

K-State says the survey also revealed several bright spots, most notably in the area of engagement. The study shows 69% of teachers report students were considered highly to somewhat engaged in learning, 36% of rural teachers reported a higher level of engagement and 27% of all teachers reported their personal engagement with students had increased.

The study also shows that 64% of educators reported an increase in personal engagement with parents.

K-State says when it comes to the social-emotional well-being of students and technology access, the survey revealed serious challenges.

The study shows that 82% of teachers listed social-emotional well-being as their highest concern in all 1A - 6A schools.

“I fear a mental health crisis is coming,” said Jessica Lane, a member of the research team and an assistant professor of special education, counseling and student affairs. “The survey results give voice to the experiences of Kansas educators and underscore the need going forward for policymakers and administrators to address the mental health and social-emotional well-being of both our students and educators. It is critical.”

Lane says her conclusion is particularly striking when teachers’ personal situations are addressed.

The survey shows that 66% of suburban and urban teachers were simultaneously serving as caregivers to either their children, other adults or the elderly. For rural educators, the number rose to 79%. It also shows that 36% of teachers experienced some economic insecurity and about 20% faced food insecurity.

K-State says the shift to remote instruction revealed significant inequities concerning technology and access to the internet. The survey found that broadband and educational technology are not consistently available in Kansas, and when they are, that did not translate to in-home access for students which required teachers and districts to provide varied forms of instruction.

The study shows almost 70% of teachers said their districts worked with local internet providers to coordinate reduced cost or even free internet and nearly 50% reported their districts provided hot spots or worked with community partnerships to ensure access for their students.

Additionally, the study says 65% of teachers used technology to provide continuous learning opportunities, while 30% reported the use of take-home packets for students and 5% listed other means of instruction.

K-State says other than Lane, members of the research team included Laura Bonella, associate professor at K-State Libraries, Doris Wright Carroll, associate professor of special education, counseling and students affairs, Morgan Jobe, program coordinator, Marilyn Kaff, associate professor of special education, counseling and student affairs, Tonnie Martinez, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction, Leah McKeeman, associate professor of curriculum and instruction and Cindy Shuman, associate dean for research.

