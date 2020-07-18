Advertisement

Bikers Against Child Abuse holds Poker Run fundraiser

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers Against Child Abuse is intended to create a safe environment for abused children and the Northeast Kansas Chapter held a Poker Run fundraiser to continue support for those who need it.

Since 2005, the NE Kansas Chapter has been invested in supporting kids experiencing child abuse.

Belle, NE Kansas Chapter Secretary and State Public Relations Director for BACA, said they help kids anyway they can.

"We send them to therapy. If someone needs to go kick boxing to deal with some of their anger, we can help them pay for that. If they need just gas cards to get to a therapist because they live out of town, we can help with that and we also accompany all of our children to court so they have a friendly face to look at when they're trying to testify."

The event began at the Historic Harley-Davidson. The bikers drove around to different pit stops to receive a poker playing card and by the end of the event, each person would have a full poker hand.

Whoever had the best hand won the game and received a payout.

“Poker Runs are pretty common in the biker community. We still wanted to have an event but not one where we all had to be right next to each other all the time, we wanted to make sure we were appropriately socially distanced.”

Belle and the other 20 patch members of BACA are primaries to at least one child. They supervise and try to ensure safety for the child.

“We see and hear some of the worst of humanity and we can’t show that. We’re there to make sure our kids have a pleasant face to look at and have a safe spot.”

Belle said they are experiencing more child abuse because of COVID-19 causing more kids to not be able to escape their environment.

“The instances of child abuse are just sky rocketed because kids are home, teachers aren’t seeing them, not out in the community having reports made. It’s really imperative that we get the message out that just because the world is shut down, doesn’t mean children aren’t being abused.”

Belle said it can be stressful looking over multiple children but knows it’s beneficial to look over those that need it.

“As bad as it is for us to hear, it’s not nearly as bad as what they went through.”

BACA is an internationally known organization that has been around for 25 years.

They take donations online as well.

If a child needs help, you may call their hotline at (785) 817- 5801

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs rookies report for training camp unlike any other

Updated: 41 minutes ago
This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University.Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

News

Shawnee Co. DA responds to Watkins’ motion to remove him from case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed a response in court after Rep. Steve Watkins filed a motion to have him removed from his voter fraud case.

News

Kansas COVID-19 cases above 23K amid debate over schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another surge in coronavirus cases has pushed the number reported in Kansas during the pandemic past 23,000 and reported COVD-19-related deaths past 300.

Local

Shawnee Co. acquires ownership of Great Overland Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County Commissioners voted to accept ownership of Great Overland Station in North Topeka on Monday.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Several rounds of storms to begin the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Unsettled start to the week

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly to sign executive order to delay reopening Kansas schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly will sign two executive orders related to the upcoming school year on Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies chase man hauling a skid steer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Burlingame man is facing a slew of charges after leading authorities on a chase with a stolen truck hauling a skid steer.

News

Jackson County sheriff’s deputy credited with saving man’s life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Jackson County sheriff's deputy is being credited with saving a man's life after a vehicle fell on the individual Saturday night near Hoyt.

News

Woman recovering after UTV wreck Friday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman is recovering in the hospital after an UTV accident Friday night.

News

Nearly 175 Evergy customers without power Monday morning north of Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
About 175 Evergy customers just north of Topeka are without power mid-morning Monday after a storm moved through the area.

News

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away.