Windy & hotter Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the heat will intensify heading into the weekend with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees Saturday.

South winds will be breezy Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The humidity levels will remain high.

A weak cold front in Nebraska will allow a few showers and storms to develop Saturday evening. Some of these storms could hold together into northeast Kansas with the highest chances for areas northwest around Concordia and Marysville.

A couple of the storms could produce brief gusty winds and hail, though the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

The cold front will stall out over the area on Sunday, which will allow temperatures to fall back into the lower 90s. A few more isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, though chances will become greater heading into Sunday night.

We will get continued heat relief early next week with more storm chances Monday and Tuesday.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 78

Saturday: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Windy. Wind: S 15-30g. High: 96.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 76

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of afternoon storms. Better chances overnight.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 71 Scattered storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.