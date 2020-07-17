Advertisement

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

‘One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many’
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.(Source: United Airlines, CNN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Gray News) - United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association have reached an agreement that could avoid or limit involuntary job cuts for the group, a statement from the union said.

The ALPA represents some 13,000 pilots at United.

The agreement includes early retirement packages for pilots nearing the mandatory retirement age of 60, voluntary furlough offers that will maintain benefits and other arrangements that would let pilots fly reduced hours.

“One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many, one day out is too long,” said Capt. Todd Insler, chairman of the United ALPA. “The CARES Act can only take us so far. We need Congress and the President to swiftly enact an extension of the CARES Act in order to protect our pilots and the entire aviation industry.”

Federal bailout money under the CARES Act ends Sept. 30.

Last week, United told 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs in October. Of that number, 2,250 were pilots.

The airline said it was happy to strike a deal with the aviators.

"Although we face the reality of having to be a smaller airline due to the historic drop in travel demand, we have worked closely with all of our union partners to identify solutions to help reduce the number of involuntary furloughs," United said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Events Center postpones Reopening Showcase

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Stormont Vail Events Center has postponed its Reopening Showcase due to a surge in COVID-19.

Forecast

Windy & hotter Saturday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 100 degrees.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

News

Missouri man sentenced to 18 years in prison

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a million-dollar drug money laundering case.

Latest News

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

News

Supreme Court makes decision in 1996 murder case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court made decisions in five cases on Friday, July 17, including that of a 1996 murder case.

News

After recent gun violence, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran calls for entire city to take action

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran on Friday calls on the entire city to "come together" and address violence issues in the capital city.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

News

Horton woman arrested during attempted car theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Horton woman was arrested during an attempted car theft on Thursday night, July 16.