Advertisement

Topeka, Manhattan sheet metal workers on strike

About 80 members of Sheet Metal Workers Local 2 went on strike against seven Topeka and Manhattan area contractors.
About 80 members of Sheet Metal Workers Local 2 went on strike against seven Topeka and Manhattan area contractors.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of area sheet metal workers are on the picket line.

About 80 members of Sheet Metal Workers Local 2 went on strike July 1. Greg Chastain, business manager for the union, said they were unable to reach a work agreement with seven Topeka and Manhattan area contractors: McElroys, Stevenson Co., Custom Sheet Metal, Mid-America Water and Plumbing, U.S. Engineering, P1 Group, and Kruse Mechanical. Several union members held picket signs Thursday along the sidewalk outside McElroys on South Topeka Blvd.

Chastain said wages are the main sticking point in negotiations. He said union members have been essential workers throughout this pandemic, taking on jobs such as installing additional ventilation ductwork for health care facilities caring for COVID patients. He said they just want to be compensated fairly for their efforts.

Workers demonstrating in Topeka agreed.

“We’re just trying to get our contract right and go to work,” Jake Russell said. “We’re not asking for the world, but for a decent contract. That’s it.”

McElroy’s president Dan Beal says they appreciate their sheet metal workers, and hope to have them back to work soon.

“We want our customers to know they can continue to trust McElroy’s for the high-quality services we’ve been providing for nearly 70 years,” Beal told 13 NEWS. “We’re hopeful that the contractors and the union will come to agreement soon, and together we’ll continue serving our community for decades to come.”

Beal said the strike is not impacting their air conditioning, plumbing, pipe-fitting or electrical services. He says, so far, they’ve been able to use available resources to meet immediate needs on projects affected by the workers being off the job.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly makes Kansas Court of Appeals appointment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Local

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson told a virtual crowd of over 12 thousand Thursday that returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education within a school district.

News

VSV present in 10 Kansas counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Vesicular Stomatitis is now present in 10 Kansas counties.

News

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education.

Latest News

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

News

Watkins v Kagay

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins files to disqualify Mike Kagay from his case claiming a conflict of interest.

News

Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

News

TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

News

Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.