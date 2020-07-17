Advertisement

Topeka Fire battles Friday morning blaze

Crews were called to the 500 block of NE Emmett around 8:35 Friday morning.
No one was injured in a Friday morning blaze in the Oakland neighborhood.
No one was injured in a Friday morning blaze in the Oakland neighborhood.(Dylan Olsen)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was injured in a morning blaze in the Oakland neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 500 block of NE Emmett around 8:35 Friday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a house in flames.

The call was raised to a two alarm fire after the fire started to spread to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watkins ‘voluntarily’ steps down from committee assignments

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Congressman Steve Watkins says he is voluntarily stepping down from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Heat wave begins

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heat indices 100-110 today through the weekend

News

K-State study proves mosquitoes can’t transmit COVID-19 to people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Kansas State University researchers have determined coronavirus can not be transmitted to people by mosquitoes.

News

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in million-dollar drug money laundering case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Missouri man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in a million-dollar drug money laundering case.

Latest News

News

Manhattan Christian College planning for fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Manhattan Christian College is planning for fall sports in 2020 in spite of coronavirus concerns.

News

Elderly man pistol-whipped in Atchison carjacking attempt

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 75-year-old man was pistol-whipped Thursday in Atchison in an attempted carjacking.

News

Suspect arrested in Thursday night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
21-year-old arrested after shooting in 1500 block of SW Campbell

News

Police arrest suspect in connection to July 13 homicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Police have made an arrest in the Monday night shooting that took the life of 66-year-old Harry Jenkins.

News

USD 501 unanimously approves COVID-19 re-opening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
USD 501 unanimously approves COVID-19 re-opening plan

News

USD 501 unanimously approves COVID-19 re-opening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Topeka Public School board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the district’s new COVID-19 re-opening plan.