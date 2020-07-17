Topeka Fire battles Friday morning blaze
Crews were called to the 500 block of NE Emmett around 8:35 Friday morning.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was injured in a morning blaze in the Oakland neighborhood.
When crews arrived, they found a house in flames.
The call was raised to a two alarm fire after the fire started to spread to neighboring homes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
