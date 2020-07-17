Topeka Fire battles Friday morning blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was injured in a morning blaze in the Oakland neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 500 block of NE Emmett around 8:35 Friday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a house in flames.

The call was raised to a two alarm fire after the fire started to spread to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

