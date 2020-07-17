Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Thursday night shooting

21-year-old arrested after shooting in 1500 block of SW Campbell
Police arrested Clayton Allen, 21, in connection to a Thursday night shooting in the 1500 block of SW Campbell Ave.
Police arrested Clayton Allen, 21, in connection to a Thursday night shooting in the 1500 block of SW Campbell Ave.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police arrested a 21-year-old Topekan after an overnight shooting in central Topeka.

Police were called to the 1500 block of SW Campbell Ave around 11:45 Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a single gunshot wound.

Police say that person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police then took several others to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews.

Police arrested Clayton Allen, 21, as a result of the questioning.

Allen is currently being held on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and criminal damage.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

