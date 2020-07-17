Supreme Court makes decision in 1996 murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court made decisions in five cases on Friday, July 17, including that of a 1996 murder case.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it made decisions in five cases on Friday, July 17, including one in a 1996 first-degree murder case.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 116,515: State of Kansas v. Christopher M. Harris, Harris was convicted in a Sedgwick County District Court of criminal possession of a weapon for carrying a pocket knife. It says it is a crime for a convicted felon to possess a knife and the statute defines a knife as “a dagger, dirk, switchblade, stiletto, straight-edged razor or any other dangerous or deadly cutting instrument of like character.” Justice Caleb Stegall says the court held the residual clause “or any other dangerous or deadly cutting instrument of like character” is unconstitutionally vague because it fails to provide an explicit and objective standard of enforcement. He says this lack of an explicit and objective standard of enforcement impermissibly delegated legislative power to the executive and judicial branches. He says therefore the court reversed Harris’ conviction and remanded the case to the district court with instructions to dismiss the charge of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Justices Dan Biles and Eric Rosen and Court of Appeals Judge Henry Green Jr. dissented and said the clause is not unconstitutionally vague on its face or as applied to Harris and would remand to the district court for a new trial so Harris could pursue his mistake-of-law defense.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 116,670: State of Kansas vs. John Christopher Harrison, it affirmed Harisson’s convictions of various crimes resulting from a traffic stop and physical encounter with police. It says in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the court rejected Harrison’s claim that the Johnson County District Court erred when it responded to a jury question by having court staff deliver a written note to the jury room rather than convening an open court and answering the question in Harisson’s presence. The court says it reasoned the Kansas statute expressly authorizes this delivery and the federal constitution does not prohibit it.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 116,810: State of Kansas v. Amber E. Burden, Burden represented herself at trial and was convicted by a jury. It says on appeal Burden argued the Sumner County District Court should not have allowed her to proceed in doing so. The court says it held the district court was not required to appoint counsel for a defendant who wished to exercise her constitutional right to self-representation when there was no evidence of severe mental illness.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 119,359: State of Kansas vs. Billy J. Hill, Hill is serving a hard-25 to life sentence after pleading no contest to murder and other charges in a 2000 Osage County District Court case. The court says it held he failed to establish excusable neglect required by law in order to withdraw his plea outside the one-year statute of limitations.

Lastly, the Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 120,600: State of Kansas vs. Jerome Edwards, it affirmed a Shawnee County district judge’s denial of Edwards’ request for a new trial on the basis of post-conviction DNA testing. It says Edwards was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the 1996 shooting death of Donnie Smart. It says 17 years after Edwards’ conviction, his request for post-conviction DNA testing of evidence was granted. The court says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and a private laboratory both tested the evidence and no DNA conclusively put Edwards at the scene, but some samples were not of sufficient quality to identify the individual who left the sample. It says Edwards unsuccessfully requested a new trial on the basis of the DNA results and it held the district judge did not abuse her discretion by denying this request. According to the court, because the strong non-DNA evidence against Edwards, the district court reasonably concluded there was no reasonable probability the DNA evidence would have changed the original trial’s outcome.

