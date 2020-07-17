Stormont Vail Events Center postpones Reopening Showcase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center has postponed its Reopening Showcase due to a surge in COVID-19.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says after serious consideration decided to postpone The Vail Reopening Showcase which was originally set for Thursday, July 16.

It says due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week and changes to public gathering requirements it believes the event would better suit guests once the concern of the virus is less prevalent on the local level.

“We apologize for the change, and hope that you will all join us when we are able to reschedule this event,” says the Stormont Vail Events Center team.

