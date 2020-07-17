Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to start in-person advance voting on Monday

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In-person voting starts Monday in Shawnee County.

According to the Shawnee County Election Office, they will start advance balloting Monday through Friday, from 8:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. through the 31st.

On Monday, August 3rd, ballots can be cast from 8:00a.m. through noon. Anyone who is in line before noon, will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Polls at precincts will open on Tuesday, August 4th at 7:00a.m. and will stay open until 7:00p.m.

The 4th is also the final day advance mail in ballots can be postmarked and sent in, or dropped off at the election office.

The Shawnee County election is at 3420 SW Van Buren. For more information on voting in the primary, visit the election office website.

