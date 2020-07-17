Advertisement

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being dragged out of a boat by a shark in Australia. The incident happened near Stanley off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

Ben Allen, an abalone diver, witnessed the attack.

“All of a sudden, the shark leapt clean out of the water, hit the side of the boat and snapped the rod clean off in the rod holder, and grabbed the boy, all in the one swipe and pulled him into the water,” he said.

The boy’s father came to the rescue.

“The dad, obviously, natural instinct, jumped clean into the water, and grabbed his son and managed to get him straight back into the boat,” he said. “They raced in, and alerted the authorities, and yeah, got him in as soon as they could, and brought him into the shop here, Hursey Seafoods, and they administered some first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Events Center postpones Reopening Showcase

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Stormont Vail Events Center has postponed its Reopening Showcase due to a surge in COVID-19.

Forecast

Windy & hotter Saturday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 100 degrees.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

News

Missouri man sentenced to 18 years in prison

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a million-dollar drug money laundering case.

Latest News

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

News

Supreme Court makes decision in 1996 murder case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court made decisions in five cases on Friday, July 17, including that of a 1996 murder case.

News

After recent gun violence, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran calls for entire city to take action

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran on Friday calls on the entire city to "come together" and address violence issues in the capital city.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

News

Horton woman arrested during attempted car theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Horton woman was arrested during an attempted car theft on Thursday night, July 16.