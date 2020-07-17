Sen. Moran, NASA Administrator Bridenstine to host Q&A with Astronaut Nick Hague

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bridenstine will hold a virtual question and answer session with astronaut Nick Hague.

Senator Jerry Moran says the Cosmosphere International Science Education Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, will host “Engaging the Artemis Generation: A Virtual Q&A with NASA Astronaut Nick Hague” on Tuesday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Moran says Hague is a Hoxie native and returned to Earth from the International Space Station late in 2019.

Moran says he will be joined by Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar and Cosmosphere Camp Alumni Teresa Sindelar and Charlie Garcia and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will moderate the event.

According to the Senator, the virtual event will give students interested in space the opportunity to ask questions and learn about NASA’s next steps in space.

