Riley Co. identifies new COVID-19 outbreak

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has identified an additional outbreak of COVID-19 in Manhattan.

Riley County Health Department says there are eight new cases of COVID-19 since its report on Thursday, July 16, and 19 new recoveries bringing the new county totals up to 129 active cases and 250 recovered.

RCHD says the Kansas Department of Health & Environment has helped them identify a new outbreak in Riley County. The departments say eight staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan. RCHD says six of those are newly identified cases, one is a previously reported case and one is not a Riley County resident.

RCHD says the majority of residents who tested positive are asymptomatic and were tested after being identified as having an exposure to a positive case. It says a total of 80 residents and staff have been tested in response and an outbreak is announced when five or more cases stem from one place and time.

“Meadowlark Hills has been, and continues to, take every precaution and measure to protect their staff and residents, and have acted quickly to investigate, test, trace and isolate individuals impacted by COVID-19,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “The health department has been in contact with Meadowlark Hills staff, and are working together to respond to this outbreak.” 

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reports no COVID-19 patents and five new persons under investigation currently hospitalized. It says the previously hospitalized patient has now been released to continue recovery at home.

RCHD says while the majority of cases in Riley Co. have fallen between the ages of 18-24, COVID-19 adversely impacts all ages and a young person who may not feel sick or is not exhibiting symptoms may still be infected and can unknowingly spread COVID-19 to those at high risk.

RCHD says if a resident has symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a positive patent to contact the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400, which is staffed by medical professionals Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

