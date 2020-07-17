Advertisement

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.(zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Friday's ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

