Police arrest suspect in connection to July 13 homicide

Police have made an arrest in the Monday night shooting that took the life of 66-year-old Harry Jenkins.
Police arrested Boisy Dean Barefield II Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood.
Police arrested Boisy Dean Barefield II Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have made an arrest in the Monday night shooting that took the life of 66-year-old Harry Jenkins.

With the help of US Marshals, police arrested Boisy Dean Barefield II, 34, Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood.

Barefield was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges, including First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault.

Police believe all parties involved have been accounted for.

