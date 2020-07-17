Missouri man sentenced to 18 years in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a million-dollar drug money laundering case.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Missouri man who admitted to conspiring to launder over 1$ million in drug proceeds was sentenced on Thursday, July 16, to 216 months in federal prison.

McAllister says Juan Duarte-Tello, 47, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. In his plea, Duarte-Tello says he admitted he personally handled over $1 million in drug trafficking proceeds for a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine to the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

McAllister says during the conspiracy, investigators had Duarte-Tello under electronic surveillance. He says Duarte-Tello arranged for cash derived from drug trafficking to be funneled into bank accounts in California.

McAllister says he commends the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and the Jackson County Missouri Drug Force as well as Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

