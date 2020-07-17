Advertisement

Marshall says Economic Impact Payments persist

(Will Thomas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is urging the IRS to resolve issues persisting with Economic Impact Payments.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he is urging the IRS to resolve issues that are persisting with Kansans’ Economic Impact Payments. Marshall says the CARES Act made Economic Impact Payments available to Americans to help endure financial impacts of COVID-19 and his office has been active in helping almost 150 Kansans resolve issues with these payments, however, problems in the program persist.

“This week I joined 110 other members in the House in sending a letter to the IRS asking the agency to resolve various issues with casework for the EIP program, such as resolving incorrect payment amounts or difficulties accessing the “Get My Payment” online tool,” said Rep. Marshall. “While the agency has made a good faith effort to provide timely and updated information on its website, Kansans continue to express their frustration that the information available does not provide enough clarification on when their issue might be resolved. Ultimately, I am concerned the information provided by the IRS is not sufficient to address the unique and highly individualized situations that Americans are facing.”

Marshall says members of Congress have worked hard to assist constituents experiencing issues with the IRS, but the office needs the agency to provide clearer directions, better resources and more timely responses in order to more effectively assist Kansans.

Rep. marshall says if Kansans are still experiencing issues with the IRS and the Economic Impact Payment program, they can contact his office at 785-829-9000.

