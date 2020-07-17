Manhattan Christian College planning for fall sports

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Christian College is moving forward with plans for fall sports including soccer and volleyball in spite of coronavirus concerns that could affect the decisions of other colleges to field teams this year, according to KMAN Radio.

Two Power 5 conferences in the NCAA -- the Big 10 and the Pac 12 -- announced recently they will play only conference football games this fall.

The Ivy League, meanwhile, announced it is suspending all of its fall sports this year.

Manhattan Christian College is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. It also plays teams from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Some of the schools that we play that are at different levels than we are have also made the decision that they’re only going to play essential games,” Manhattan Christian College President Kevin Ingram told KMAN, “and so that’s changing some of what we’ve done.”

In addition to having fall sports, Manhattan Christian College also is gearing up for in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester, which starts Aug. 17.

