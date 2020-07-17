Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in million-dollar drug money laundering case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison after he conspired to launder more than $1 million in drug proceeds, officials said.

Juan Duarte-Tello, 47, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

His sentencing was handed down in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.

In his plea, Duarte-Tello admitted he handled more than a $1 million in drug-trafficking proceeds for a drug-trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine in the greater Kansas City area, McAllister said.

During the conspiracy, McAllister said, investigators had Duarte-Tello under electronic surveillance. He arranged for cash from drug trafficking to be funneled into bank accounts in California.

