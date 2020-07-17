Advertisement

K-State study proves mosquitoes can’t transmit COVID-19 to people(Kansas State University)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University researchers have determined coronavirus can not be transmitted to people by mosquitoes.

The findings of the study by K-State’s Associate Vice President for Research, Stephen Higgs, with colleagues from the university’s Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI) were published Friday, July 17th.

The World Health Organization has stated mosquitoes can’t transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, but K-State’s study was the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory.

The study was carried out at the Biosecurity Research Institute on K-State’s Manhattan campus, a biosecurity level-3 facility.

Researchers found the virus was unable to replicate in the three most common species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti, Aedes albopictus and Culex quinquefasciatus, and therefore cannot be transmitted to humans.

Higgs said, “I am proud of the work we are doing at K-State to learn as much as we can about this and other dangerous pathogens.” “This work was possible because of the unique capabilities of the BRI and the dedicated BRI and institutional staff.”

