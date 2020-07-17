Advertisement

Jeremiah Bullfrogs to open new location Friday

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeremiah Bullfrogs is ready to welcome customers to their new location.

The new building is located in Villa West at 29th and Wanamaker, right by their old location.

Management says the new restaurant has more space for customers, enough TV’s to watch any sporting event you want, and an expanded kitchen that will get more food out to customers quicker.

After shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Rob Fateley says the time actually helped them focus on getting the new store ready to go.

“We got closed March 18, and we were already in the process of building this place,” Fateley said. “By the time it came back to opening back up, it really wasn’t feasible for us to open for a month or two and then close back. So, in one way it’s been good that we could just focus on this, and get this going.”

Jeremiah Bullfrogs opens Friday. In accordance with health guidelines, the restaurant will allow half of its capacity and its hours will be 11 a.m - 11 p.m.

