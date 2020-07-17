Horton woman arrested during attempted car theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested during an attempted car theft on Thursday night, July 16.

Sheriff Tim Morse says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in the 17000 block of R. Road near Mayetta shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. He says the caller stated someone was outside the residence and got into the vehicle, started it and was revving the engine.

Jackson Co. deputies say they arrived quickly on the scene to find a 2005 Dodge pickup belonging to the owner of the residence occupied by Stella Mahkuk, 38, of Horton and was subsequently arrested for attempted theft of a motor vehicle and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

Morse says he is reminding residents to lock vehicle doors and keep keys out of vehicles. He says to make sure valuables and firearms are secured when the vehicle is not in use and when something seems suspicious, to follow their guts and contact law enforcement.

According to Morse, delaying the reporting of a potential crime can result in something really bad happening or the perpetrator escaping. He says it takes not only law enforcement, but residents working together with law enforcement to make the community safe.

