Heat Index 105 to 110 Friday and Saturday

By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Partly cloudy skies overnight through Friday morning as a warm front moves through the area. Light winds are expected with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

The extreme heat begins Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105 to 110. Saturday will be even hotter with the temperature touching 100 and the heat index around 110. There will be a few storms on Sunday, however the heat index is still expected to be near 100.

