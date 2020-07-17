Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes Kansas Court of Appeals appointment

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Amy CLine to fill the vacancy created by retired Judge G. Joseph Pierron Jr. She says Cline currently resides in Wichita and practices at Triplett Woolf Garretson, LLC law firm.

“Ms. Cline has worked diligently representing homeowners, consumers, farmers, workers and small businesses across Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “She will bring her breadth of experience to the Court of Appeals where I am certain she will be a fair and open-minded jurist.”

Cline says she has spent her career arguing a wide variety of cases including consumer protection, construction, employment, personal injury and business disputes and has presented to both the Kansas Supreme Court and the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Cline says she has devoted her time to serving the community through the Girls Scouts of the Kansas Heartland and the Wichita Salvation Army, leading various Barr associations and participating in women’s legal groups.

Cline states that she attended Wichita State University where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science and went on to earn her law degree from the University of Kansas in 2000.

Cline says after law school she practiced law in Wichita with Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch, LLC, representing clients in civil litigation in both state and federal courts. She says in 2004 she began working with Triplett Woolf Garretson, LLC, where she became a partner only 4 years later.

“I thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve Kansas and the rule of law on the Court of Appeals, I’m honored to work with its distinguished jurists,” Cline said.

Governor Kelly says Cline’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and her materials are being forwarded to the Senate. She says before 2013, Court of Appeals judges were not subject to Senate confirmation and were selected by the Governor from a group of finalists named by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission.

Kelly says because she favors a merit-based selection process, she tasked a committee of knowledgable lawyers and non-lawyers with recommending finalists for the Court of Appeals vacancy.

According to Kelly, the nominating committee forwarded three candidates for her consideration including Cline and Wichita attorneys Diane H. Sorensen and Marcia Wood.

“Diane Sorensen and Marcia Wood are incredibly qualified attorneys and devoted community servants,” Kelly said. “I appreciate their commitment to Kansas and feel proud knowing that such capable legal minds are working for the betterment of our state.”

Both the Governor and Cline say they are eager to work with the Senate to ensure a smooth, efficient confirmation process.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka, Manhattan sheet metal workers on strike

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
About 80 members of Sheet Metal Workers Local 2 went on strike July 1. They were unable to reach a labor agreement with seven Topeka and Manhattan area contractors.

Local

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson told a virtual crowd of over 12 thousand Thursday that returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education within a school district.

News

VSV present in 10 Kansas counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Vesicular Stomatitis is now present in 10 Kansas counties.

News

Topeka Public Schools participates in national webinar about reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says returning to school amid a pandemic can be a gateway to improve education.

Latest News

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins wants Kagay off case for conflict of interest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Congressman Steve Watkins wants the court to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay from his case due to a conflicts of interest with Kagay’s link to Republican challenger, Jake LaTurner.

News

Watkins v Kagay

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins files to disqualify Mike Kagay from his case claiming a conflict of interest.

News

Moran applauds suicide prevention hotline designation as farmer suicides rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is applauding the designation of a national suicide hotline as farmer suicides are on the rise.

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

News

TPS revises calendar after reopening delayed until after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public School District is revising its 2020-2021 school calendar after Governor Kelly announced she is pushing the reopening date for schools until after Labor Day.

News

Heartland Healthy Neighbors Coalition selected for Pathways to a Healthy Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has selected Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition in Shawnee County for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.