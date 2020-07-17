Friday forecast: Heat wave begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat will be the big weather story through the weekend with Saturday being the hottest of the next 3 days. Highs will range from 94-102 today and tomorrow with a frontal boundary pushing down into northern Kansas by Sunday where highs may end up being in the upper 80s near the Nebraska border with most spots in the 90s once again. Heat indices today and tomorrow will range from 105-110 with slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday but still remaining hot.

As far as rain is concerned there are very small chances each night through Sunday morning with most spots dry. The next best chance may not come until Sunday night and most of the rain may stay north of I-70. A frontal boundary will stay in the area for much of next week bringing several chances for rain mainly in the 4pm-10am timeframe.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices 100-107. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Highs in the mid 90s to around 100°. Heat indices 104-110. There is a chance some areas could get a heat index up to 112°. Wind S 15-25 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers/storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The question for Sunday is how long will the rain last (if any rain does develop) into the morning and will we get storms late in afternoon limiting how warm it will get or will it hold off until after sunset. Those are the uncertainties so the rain chance and potential cloud cover will certainly impact how hot it will get. Winds won’t be as breezy as Sunday as the winds will remain under 10 mph.

With highs cooling down closer to 90° for much of next week, similar uncertainties exist with the timing of the rain and extent of cloud cover which would affect how warm it’ll get each day.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in the heat, drink plenty of water even if you’re out at a pool (yes you can still dehydrate while swimming) and limit any outdoor activities. While storm chances remain uncertain for the next 8 days, the next highest chance does look to be Sunday night despite a chance Saturday night-Sunday morning. Keep checking back for updates.

Storms for Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

