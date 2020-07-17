Advertisement

Elderly man pistol-whipped in Atchison carjacking attempt

Dakota Penland, 24, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested in connection with an incident in which an elderly man was pistol-whipped in attempted carjacking Thursday in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was behind bars after an incident in which a 75-year-old man was pistol-whipped in an attempted carjacking incident Thursday morning in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Dakota Penland, 24, of St. Joseph, Mo..

According to KAIR, Penland and a woman were walking on Pawnee Road in rural Atchison when the victim stopped to give them a ride in his pickup truck.

After the truck was stopped at 4th and Kansas Avenue in Atchison, authorities said that Penland struck the driver in teh face with a handgun in an attempt to steal his truck keys, KAIR reports.

Penland and the woman then fled on foot when someone approached the truck. Police were called to the area after receiving a report of an altercation in which a man was running from the area waving a gun.

KAIR says Penland was found hiding in the bed of a truck parked in the 400 block of Santa Fe. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told KAIR that a handgun was found nearby.

Penland was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. He was then booked into the Atchison County Jail.

The woman who also had fled was located hiding in the hallway of a nearby apartment complex, KAIR reports. She wasn’t arrested.

The pickup truck’s driver was examined by paramedics at the scene but didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

