After recent gun violence, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran calls for entire city to take action

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three homicides in a six-hour period earlier this week sent Topeka's total number of slayings for 2020 to 15.

That is one more than the official 14 homicides recorded in 2019, according to Topeka Police Department officials.

One of the incidents this week was a double-homicide of a mother and her daughter.

In that instance, Crystal Andrews, 37, and her daughter, Mercedes Holford, 13, were found shot to death around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday at a home at 512 S.W. 5th.

Holford had just finished seventh grade at Robinson Middle School in Topeka.

"I think from a personal perspective, this is really tragic," Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said Friday in an interview with 13 NEWS. "We lost a 13-year-old in our community, and it's extremely tragic."

Cochran said Holford's death were particularly difficult for police officers, because a lot of our officers have kids the same age."

"These type of cases do hit home," Cochran said. "It affects the officers.

The double homicide came on the heels of another slaying, this one occurring around 8 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay. In that case, 66-year-old Harry Jenkins was fatally wounded while a woman also was shot in the same incident. The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

With the assistance of U.S. marshals, Topeka police on Thursday afternoon arrested Boisy Dean Barefield II, 34, in connection with Jenkins' death. Barefield was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple charges including first-degree murder; aggravated battery; and aggravated assault.

Cochran said in many cases, the victim and perpetrator of the crime are known to each other. Yet in nearly half of the cases, the victims don't cooperate with police investigating the crime.

"Over 40 percent of our shooting victims refuse to cooperate with law enforcement," Cochran said. "And in most of those instances, the know who the perpetrator is.

"What makes that important is usually those individuals that perpetrate that violence at some point will escalate it, or next time it will be a lethal shooting, or the victims themselves try to take matters into their own hands and things result in very negative consequences."

Cochran said police would like to see family members or friends of victims encourage them to copoerate with police investigating the crimes.

Though crime can occur in any area of the city, Cochran says there are a few hot spots. He noted portions of central Topeka, Hi-Crest and North Topeka as areas of higher crime in the capital city.

He says the city of Topeka has identified neighborhoods of concern through a health map that focuses on a varriety of needs including housing, businesses and job opportunities.

"If you take our health maps and you look at where our violent crime is, they match up," Cochran says. "They overlap. So that is saying that there's bigger issues there, and we have known that for a long time."

Cochran said the entire city needs to be engaged in finding solutions to problems affecting Topeka neighborhoods.

"When as a Topeka community are we really goin gto say, OK, these are problem areas for a lot of different issues," Cochran said. "Are we going to come together and deal with those. I mean, we take the time to identify them and say there's issues here. So do we just identify them or are we going to come together at some point and say, 'Hey, we're going to address this as a community. We're going to make quality of life in that area better and improve the quality of life for people living in that area.

Topeka’s 15 homicides so far this year marks the first time in three years that the capital city has had an increase in the number of homicides. According to information provided Friday by the Topeka Police Department, the capital city had 26 homicides in 2017, 15 in 2018 and 14 in 2019.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Topeka saw 151 homicides between 2010 and 2019, for an average of 15.1 per year over that 10-year period.

