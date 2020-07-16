Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Chloe

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you like kids and animals, you might be the perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is Chloe, and she’s 15-years-old.

Chloe is very compassionate and observant of what's going on around her. She's happiest when she's doing something "artsy" or when spending time with animals. She loves to ride horses and care for smaller animals. Obviously, she'd love to be adopted by a family who has pets. A cat and dog would be great!

She’d also love more kids in the house, she likes to be around children and hopes to work with kids when she grows up. In addition, Chloe needs a family who will support her and be a constant “positive” in her life.

Her case worker says Chloe is resourceful and resilient.

She would love to be part of a family who’s caring, has pets and will finally give Chloe a place to call home.

For more information about Chloe or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

